Man Fatally Shot In Southwest Charlotte, Homicide Investigation Underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon sparking a homicide investigation, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Officers responded to South Tryon Street, near West Arrowood Road, around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.www.wccbcharlotte.com