newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killeen, TX

Should A Grand Jury Have Indicted A Killeen Police Officer?

wbap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKilleen (AP) – A Texas grand jury has declined to indict a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man who rushed toward him during a mental health call. The case was presented Wednesday to a Bell County grand jury, which declined to indict Killeen police Officer Reynaldo Contreras. Contreras, a five year veteran of the department, fatally shot 52 year old Patrick Warren in January. Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Warren’s family, says family members who were there the day Warren was killed, should have been called to testify before the grand jury.

www.wbap.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Killeen, TX
Society
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Grand Jury#County Police#Ap#Bell County#Officer#Man#Veteran#Family Members#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen police release images of nightclub shooter

The Killeen Police Department released images and additional details regarding the Sunday nightclub shooting that left one woman hospitalized in critical condition. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man captured in video surveillance from the Hangover Bar & Grill where a shooting took place early Sunday morning.
Waco, TXKWTX

Murder suspect captured after fleeing scene of wreck on I-35

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A murder suspect driving a stolen vehicle fled the scene of a car wreck involving several vehicles on I-35, resulting in a multi-agency manhunt that started in Bell County and ended with his arrest in Falls County. Tyler Warren, 23, of Waco, Texas, was wanted by...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Update: Killeen nightclub shooting injures one

A nightclub shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital, according to police. According to the Killeen Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday police officers were dispatched to the Hangover Bar & Grill located at 104 W. Elms Road in reference to a shots fired disturbance. Upon arrival,...
Killeen, TXKWTX

One hospitalized from Killeen nightclub shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Early Sunday morning police responded to a nightclub shooting that put a woman in the hospital. Around 2:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Hangover Club located at 104 W. Elms Road in reference to a shots fired disturbance. While officers were in route, they were...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

UPDATE: Texas Rangers identify man killed in Killeen arrest attempt

A spokesman for the Texas Rangers released the name of the man killed in a north Killeen shooting Thursday. Samuel Roberto Pleasant Sr., 40, of Killeen, was killed Thursday when U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest Pleasant on a federal felony warrant for a probation violation, Sgt. Bryan Washko spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Texas Rangers, told the Herald Friday.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Texas Rangers identify man in deadly shooting

A spokesman for the Texas Rangers released the name of the man killed in a north Killeen shooting Thursday. Samuel Roberto Pleasant Sr., 40, of Killeen, was killed Thursday when U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest Pleasant on a federal felony warrant for a probation violation, Sgt. Bryan Washko spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Texas Rangers, told the Herald Friday.
Killeen, TXkilleenpdnews.com

Killeen Police Investigates a Late Night Shooting

Killeen, TX (May 16, 2021): On Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 2:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Hangover Club located at 104 W. Elms Road in reference to a shots fired disturbance. While officers were in route, they were advised that there was a shooting victim. Upon the...
Killeen, TXfox44news.com

UPDATE: Man shot during warrant service in Killeen Thursday identified

KILLEEN, Texas – The man shot during an attempted serving of a federal arrest warrant in Killeen Thursday has been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Roberto Pleasant, Sr. The Texas Rangers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says it happened around 10:35 a.m., as agents...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Disagreement between friends leads to shooting

A disagreement between two friends led to a shooting, according to the Killeen Police Department, and all of it was caught on a doorbell video. The shooting occurred one block away from Live Oak Ridge Middle School in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive in Killeen around 3:42 p.m., police said.
Killeen, TXfox44news.com

Killeen PD investigates shooting near the Hangover Club

One woman is in the hospital after a shooting took place near Killeen’s Hangover Club. Officers received a call about a shooting incident at 104 W. Elms Road around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning. When the officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately taken...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen man arrested on strangulation charge

A Killeen man allegedly strangled a woman after he “became upset” over a text message she received, according to an arrest affidavit. Deroeshea Delts, 28, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on a charge of assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation, a third-degree felony.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Cove man pleads guilty to attempted stabbing in Killeen

A Copperas Cove man pleaded guilty this week to attempting to stab a woman last year in Killeen. Stephon Andre Barrett, 26, was indicted on Feb. 24 on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He entered a guilty plea during a livestreamed hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.
Texas StateWSIL TV

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say two Navy training jets collided over South Texas, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries. The Chief of Naval Air Training tweeted that the two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo, about 50 miles southwest of Corpus Christi. One jet with a student and instructor aboard managed to land safely at nearby Naval Air Station Kingsville. The other jet crashed nearby after its student pilot and instructor ejected safely. One of them was treated for minor injuries at a Corpus Christi hospital. The cause of the collision hasn’t been determined.