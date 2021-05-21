Pakistani research facility produces disease free nuclear potato seed to boost production, self sufficiency
The Pakistan Agriculture Research Council has produced 150,000 nuclear potato tubers, which would help in producing over 50,000 tones of certified seed to help with boosting yields and the availability of disease free potato seed in the country. Faizan Hashmi reports for UrduPoint that this milestone was achieved after the commercialization of potato tissue culture technology.www.potatonewstoday.com