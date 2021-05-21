newsbreak-logo
Pakistani research facility produces disease free nuclear potato seed to boost production, self sufficiency

potatonewstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pakistan Agriculture Research Council has produced 150,000 nuclear potato tubers, which would help in producing over 50,000 tones of certified seed to help with boosting yields and the availability of disease free potato seed in the country. Faizan Hashmi reports for UrduPoint that this milestone was achieved after the commercialization of potato tissue culture technology.

www.potatonewstoday.com
Columbia, MOmycaldwellcounty.com

MU research shows fungicides in soybean at R3 boost yield, reduce disease

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Three years of research in the “MU Certified” Strip Trial Program shows that applying fungicides to soybean at the R3 growth stage reduces foliar disease and increases yield. University of Missouri Extension plant pathologist Kaitlyn Bissonnette said the results come from 33 tests across the state from...
Agriculturefarms.com

China's Yuan Longping Dies; Rice Research Helped Feed World

Yuan Longping, a Chinese scientist who developed higher-yield rice varieties that helped feed people around the world, died Saturday at a hospital in the southern city of Changsha, the Xinhua News agency reported. He was 90. Yuan spent his life researching rice and was a household name in China, known...
Agriculturepotatopro.com

Peruvian potato cultivation stands for 34 million daily wages for producers

Potato cultivation has become an important driver of Peru’s regional and local economy in the producing areas. As explained by a Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (Midagri) report, it generates a large amount of jobs in Peru, which means around 34 million daily wages per season for family farming producers.
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Animal Feed Additives Market (2021-2025) | Zoonotic Diseases Play Critical Role in Boosting Animal Feed Additives Market, States Fairfield Market Research

The animal feed additives market has borne witness to incredible growth in the recent past as a result of surging demand for processed meat, fish, and poultry. A number of epidemics such as avian and swine flu have directly benefited demand for animal additives. Animal feeds sourced from microorganisms are on track to register high demand over the forecast period ending in 2025.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Applications open for Indian solar manufacturing incentive scheme

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has invited applications for incentives from solar manufacturers prepared to set up high-efficiency module factories under an INR4500 crore ($618 million) production-linked incentive scheme. Manufacturers setting up any solar technology-based production facilities will be eligible for assistance, provided they commit to develop facilities which...
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

Marubeni and EGCB to Jointly Develop Feni Solar Plant in Bangladesh

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, “Marubeni”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter, “MoU”) with Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh Limited (hereinafter, “EGCB”), an electricity and utility company owned by the Bangladesh Development Board (hereinafter, “BPDB”). The MoU is regarding the joint development of the 100MW Solar PV Power Plant Project in Chittagong, Feni, southeast of People’s Republic of Bangladesh (hereinafter, the “Project”).
Worldseafoodsource.com

Chinese involvement in Sierra Leone fishing development project criticized by environmental groups

The development of a fishing industry project in Sierra Leone finance by China is being opposed group of non-governmental organizations who claim it will harm the environment. The Sierra Leone government said it has received USD 55 million (EUR 45 million) from China for the construction of a fishing harbor and fishmeal plant on 250 acres in the Black Johnson area, nearly 51 years after the project was first considered and then tabled by the state.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EU to present to WTO plan to boost vaccine production

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will propose to the World Trade Organization a plan it believes will help boost production of COVID-19 vaccines and to make them more widely and fairly available, the EU’s trade chief said on Wednesday. Under pressure from developing countries to agree to a waiver...
Agricultureseafoodsource.com

Five Chilean salmon farmers in GSI increased antibiotic use in 2020

Five of the eight Chilean salmon farmers that belong to the Global Salmon Initiative (GSI) actually increased antibiotic use in 2020 when compared to levels from 2019, according to numbers available in the GSI annual sustainability report. “As an industry, it is our priority to reduce the use of antibiotics,”...
Agricultureintrafish.com

Fish Nutrition Researchers / Product Developers

Mowi Feed is the feed manufacturing division within Mowi, the Global leader in salmon farming, processing and marketing. Having entered production in June 2014, Mowi Feed has quickly established itself as a competitive supplier of salmon feed playing a key role in supporting Mowi Farming in its delivery of high quality, nutritious, safe and profitable salmon. Currently operating from its factories in the Trøndelag Region of Norway and on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, Mowi Feed produced in excess of 540,000 tonnes of salmon feed in 2020. We manufacture a broad portfolio of conventional and organic feeds for both fresh and seawater phases of salmon growth in Norway, Scotland, Ireland and The Faeroe Islands.
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Guinea’s first grid-connected solar project signs PPA

May 26 (Renewables Now) - The 40-MW Khoumagueli solar project in Guinea has taken a step forward with the signing of a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Electricite de Guinee (EDG). The independent power producer (IPP) project will be the first grid-connected photovoltaic (PV) array in Guinea. The PPA...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

ESB, dCarbonX sign MOU on Irish offshore green hydrogen storage

Ireland's ESB and energy storage developer dCarbonX have signed a memorandum of understanding to assess and develop offshore renewable hydrogen subsurface storage offshore Ireland, the companies said May 26. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The partnership will also support the creation of a...
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

4 ways to scale up finance for India's water sector

India is on track for a 50% shortfall in its water supply by 2030. There is also a big gap between the supply and demand of the finance necessary to rectify this problem. Here are four ways to change the financing ecosystem so that we can avert this coming catastrophe.
Agriculturecgiar.org

Disentangling food security from subsistence agriculture in Malawi

Malawi’s many smallholders rely heavily on rainfed, low-input subsistence farming to meet their food needs. Yet for most rural Malawian households, subsistence agriculture cannot consistently produce enough food to ward off hunger. Nor can they rely on the country’s weak markets to buy additional food they may require or to profitably sell their agricultural products throughout the year. Government policies have long prioritized agricultural production among marginal farmers for food security rather than broader policies of economic diversification, market expansion, and growth. The book identifies crucial changes that could improve food security and, in the long term, facilitate agricultural transformation. Decades of research in Malawi are synthesized to propose policy solutions for the country’s persistent food insecurity and for agricultural transformation that could drive long-term economic growth. This work should be useful to policymakers, development specialists, and others concerned with how Malawi or other countries facing similar rural economic development challenges can realize sustainable food security.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Japan’s Inpex pledges to support carbon reduction projects in Australia

Japanese upstream player Inpex will provide A$1.5 million ($1.162 million) in research funding to Future Energy Exports Cooperative Research Centre (FEnEx CRC) to help develop new technologies that will lower the cost and carbon emissions of energy production in Australia. The partnership with FEnEx CRC, announced yesterday, supports studies on...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Peru forced to ration natural gas

An outage at an LNG complex prompted suppliers to be selective with deliveries. An outage at an LNG complex in Peru prompted natural gas distributors in the country to start catering to those customers with the highest demand, an executive told the Argus news service May 24. Peru LNG’s 4.45mn...