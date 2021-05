It was turn back the clock day earlier this week at Denny Brown's place off Blue Eye Road. Some members of the Corry 1968 undefeated track team (8-0) got together. "It was great, co-captains Bob Swart and Dick Harrington were there along with Nick Waltier, Don Johnson, Don Krasa and of course coach Max Bennink," said Brown. "Also, Loren Stockton visited via Zoom. We talked for three hours about how special the undefeated track team was and the lifelong lessons we all learned from it with a special thanks to coach Max for leading the way."