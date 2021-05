Grocery chain Trader Joe’s recently upped its vegan dessert options with the launch of vegan fudge ice cream bars. The Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Chocolate Fudge Oat Bars are Trader Joe’s vegan take on fudgesicles and are made with oat milk and semisweet chocolate. “These fudgy bars are a delicious gluten-free and vegan version of a nostalgic treat that comes with memories, but not the dairy,” Trader Joe’s describes the new vegan treats. “Chocolate-y, silky, and satisfying, these are sure to be a hit for all ages.” The bars are available in a 4-pack for $3.49 each.