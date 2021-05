Texas lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow residents to carry handguns without a licence, background check, or training – sending the legislation to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk to sign. This measure has been long sought by conservative gun owners, despite previous objections from law enforcement and gun control groups about the risk this new legislation could pose to the public. The Republican-run legislature approved the measure on Monday, thus sending the bill to the Republican governor’s desk for his signature. Mr Abbott has already indicated that he would sign the bill once it reached his desk. “We...