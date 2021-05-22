newsbreak-logo
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Boat parade returns for Sturgeon Bay seniors

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA possible new graduation tradition that never started last year will return in 2021 for Sturgeon Bay High School seniors. Approximately half of the 91 graduates will board boats at Madelyn Marina for a cruise across the bay following their in-person ceremony on May 29th. The boat regatta was supposed to occur last year for the Class of 2020 as an alternative to a traditional graduation ceremony canceled because of the pandemic. Social distancing concerns for people watching from the bay’s shorelines forced the district to reconsider those plans, opting instead for a drive-through ceremony. Seniors from this year’s graduation class approached Sturgeon Bay principal Bob Nickel about resurrecting the plans. Nickel says he feels for the kids that lost out on a lot of memories because of the pandemic. No dances took place and alternate senior night plans are already in place. He is proud of how the senior class has handled all of the restrictions this school year has thrown at them.

