An Excelsior Springs woman is facing a felony after leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit in December. According to a probable cause statement, at approximately 11:52 p.m. on December 8, a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to stop a dark blue Nissan Altima with expired tags on Highway 65. When the officer activated her emergency lights, the vehicle quickly accelerated and continued southbound on Highway 65 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph while traveling southbound towards Marshall. During the pursuit, the vehicle struck the front passenger side of the officer’s vehicle while attempting to pass a Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy. The vehicle came to a stop on Highway 65, just south of Arrow Street, in Marshall, after being successfully spiked. The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Mary Lynn Fagan was taken into custody.