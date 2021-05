The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the growth of investments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, according to the Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority. Uche Orji says it is a matter of strategic interest as a country to have world class, WHO-rated manufacturing companies in light of the impacts of Covid-19 including the stockpiling of resources by India and China, two of the world’s highest producers of pharmaceutical exports. Discussions continue with the University College in London to develop generic pharmaceutical drug manufacturing capabilities, as well as other facilities in the healthcare sector.