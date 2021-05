Manchester City came from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Parc Des Princes. PSG were the better team in the first half but City turned the tie on its head after the break. Away goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez proved decisive on the night. It ensures the Ligue 1 side will have to score at least twice in the return leg as City look to hold on to their lead and reach a first ever Champions League final.