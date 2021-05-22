newsbreak-logo
Tennis

Osorio Serrano, Badosa Shining In Belgrade

By Florian Heer
tennis-tourtalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE/WASHINGTON, May 22, 2021 (by Michael Dickens) One is a precocious 19-year-old from Colombia, the other is twenty-three and a streetwise, New York City-born Spaniard. Both Maria Camila Osorio Serrano and Paula Badosa share a passion for playing on clay. Each is enjoying a great run this week at the WTA 250 Serbia Ladies Open in Belgrade. If they’re both successful in their respective semifinal matches Saturday morning, they could meet in the title match later in the day.

