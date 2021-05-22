Tulsa notifying people who got improperly stored vaccine
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Tulsa Health Department is contacting 1,150 people who received improperly stored doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. State and Tulsa health officials said on Wednesday that the doses are not a health threat but may not be as effective against COVID-19. The Tulsa Health Department said the doses were administered from May 3rd to May 17th at the James O. Goodwin Health Center, the Central Regional Health Center, the Sand Springs Health Center, and the North Regional Health and Wellness Center.www.poncacitynow.com