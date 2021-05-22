newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

There will be no matches in Colombia, our Argentina can host an American Cuba individually

By Arzu Addison
campuslately.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombia will not stage any rallies on June 13 to start soccer in the Copa America after the Confederation of South America (CONMEBOL) rejected a request from the country’s government to postpone the tournament until November. “The day of international competition and the logistical location of the event do not...

www.campuslately.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#International Soccer#Buenos Aires#Colombians#Argentine#Nll#South American#Matches#International Competition#Australia#Country#November#Barreiro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Soccer
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Cuba
Country
Qatar
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerthe18.com

Players And Staff Affected By Tear Gas During Copa Libertadores Match In Colombia

Junior and River Plate played to a 1-1 draw despite fierce protests going on outside the stadium. Players and staff from Colombian side Junior and Argentina's River Plate were left rubbing their eyes in discomfort after police fired tear gas at protesters outside the stadium ahead of their Copa Libertadores match in Barranquilla on Wednesday.
Soccergoal.com

Boca Juniors vs River Plate: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The two giants face off in the Bombonera for a place in the Copa Liga Profesional semi-finals with the visitors decimated by a huge Covid outbreak. Argentine football continues in 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional play-offs. All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can...
SportsWorld Soccer Talk

Argentina ready to host Copa America: President Fernandez

Buenos Aires (AFP) – Argentina is ready to host the Copa America, President Alberto Fernandez confirmed Sunday, despite the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than 70,000 people in his country. The tournament is due to kick off on June 13 even as the coronavirus is ravaging...
Soccerbesoccer.com

CONMEBOL removes Colombia as co-hosts of next month's Copa America

Amid safety concerns, Colombia will not co-host the Copa America. Colombia will not co-host next month's Copa America alongside Argentina amid safety concerns in the country, CONMEBOL announced. South American nation Colombia is currently in its fourth week of violent anti-government protests and growing safety concerns, along with increased worries...
MLSPosted by
DFW Community News

North Texas stadiums to host CONCACAF Gold Cup matches this summer

Three North Texas cities will host CONCACAF Gold Cup games this summer, just as World Cup site visits begin. Eleven stadiums across the U.S. have been selected to host various stages of the CONCACAF soccer tournament in July. The Cotton Bowl will host the Gold Cup matches for the first time since 1993, while AT&T Stadium will host for the fifth time in the past 12 years. FC Dallas’ home field, Toyota Stadium in Frisco, will also continue its streak of hosting matches.
Protestshilltimes.com

Shattered dreams of peace in Colombia and what Canada can do about it

On May 7 protesters gathered on Parliament Hill in support of the national strike in Colombia. Photograph courtesy of Colectivo SOS Colombia Ottawa-Gatineau. A national strike in Colombia that began on April 28 over a now-cancelled tax reform has grown into massive mobilizations against extreme inequality and police repression. Since then, at least 50 (and counting) demonstrators have been killed, hundreds have been detained arbitrarily or are still unaccounted for, dozens have suffered severe eye injuries, and multiple cases of sexual violations by the infamous Mobile Anti-Riot Squad, ESMAD, have been reported. These numbers grow every day. Our partner organizations, and civil society in general, warn that a tipping point has been reached.
Soccer90min.com

Colombia will no longer co-host the Copa America 2021 due to political unrest

Colombia will no longer co-host this summer's Copa America with Argentina, Conmebol has announced. Hosting duties were due to be shared between Colombia and Argentina for the first time in the tournament's 105 year history with the final due to be played in Barranquilla. However, widespread protests against the Colombian...
Advocacyiacenter.org

Colombia: Broad general strike challenges ‘narc-oligarchy’

May 23 — The general strike against anti-poor “reforms” in Colombia is finishing its fourth week. So far, every test of strength has shown popular support has grown in defiance of police and fascist murders and beatings of protesters and the threat of COVID-19, which has already killed 85,000 people.
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Lasso Inaugurated As First Right-wing Ecuador President In 14 Years

Conservative Guillermo Lasso assumed the presidency of Ecuador on Monday, becoming the country's first right-wing leader in 14 years. The 65-year-old former banker beat left-wing economist Andres Arauz in a second-round run-off last month and succeeds the hugely unpopular Lenin Moreno. Dressed in a dark suit with a light blue...
Protestsgzeromedia.com

What We’re Watching: Morocco-Spain border crisis, Belarus police can target protesters, no beef from Argentina

Morocco punishes Spain with... migrants: Spain has sent in the army to help defend the border in Ceuta, a tiny Spanish enclave on the Moroccan coast, after more than 8,000 migrants crossed over in just two days. Spanish border guards say that Morocco facilitated the migrants' departure, most of whom are Moroccan nationals, to punish Madrid for meddling in Morocco's internal affairs over Western Sahara. Last month, Madrid allowed the leader of the pro-independence Polisario Front to seek treatment for COVID in a Spanish hospital, infuriating Rabat, which claims the former Spanish colony of Western Sahara as part of its territory. The Moroccans, for their part, deny involvement in the mass exodus, and on Wednesday closed the border. However, that seems questionable given that Morocco has traditionally overreacted to any hint of Spanish support for Western Saharan independence. But Spain won't want to rock the boat too much because it needs Morocco's help to stop African migrants flooding into Ceuta and Melilla, the other Spanish enclave in Morocco. If the spat is not resolved soon, the European Union may have to step in to mediate because once the migrants are on EU soil, they are free to travel to other EU countries.
TravelKESQ

Travel to Costa Rica during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you’re planning to travel to Costa Rica, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic. Costa Rica opened back up for tourism in November. The country has eased restrictions in recent weeks and is looking into creating a digital nomad visa to drum up visitors who’ll make lasting contributions to the local economy.