Indicator – Economy – Increase the income tax-free limit

So, President Biden’s tax plan includes the concept that corporations should pay “their fair share” and he is increasing the amount of taxes that corporations are responsible to submit. OK, put yourself in the corporation’s board room for just a minute. In reality, taxes are just another line item on the corporation’s profit and loss statement. Taxes are no different than the corporation’s electric bill or the cost of raw material required to make the end product (cars, groceries, clothes, … everything). What happens when the cost of raw materials, overhead or taxes increases? Correct! At the other end of the production line, the consumer pays more and the other word for consumer is you. So, if the taxes are paid by the corporation and passed through into the price of the product, your taxes just went up, but the increase is skillfully hidden within the price of the product and is not identifiable as a “tax.” And, every consumer will pay “their fair share” of the corporate tax, not just those in the highest 1 percent or over $400,000 income at the same percentage “up-charge” that is rolled into the production costs. That results in price inflation without any increase to your personal salary, particularly for those on fixed incomes (often the elderly). Does that sound sustainable?