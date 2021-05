It pains me to read of the lack of trust in containing the COVID-19 virus. There are people who do not believe the advice of the scientists, who are the experts in this field. Remember those first months, when our Governor strongly pushed us to use masks, keep our distances and wash hands often? New York was one of the few states whose case numbers declined. Many other state leaders were lenient and the results speak for themselves. These negative actions have slowed the progress in eliminating the virus and have allowed it to mutate into more contagious variants.