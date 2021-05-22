Your Turn: Preservation is foundational to building the future of Oklahoma City
When building something from the ground up, there is a sense of possibility and untapped potential for businesses, the economic vitality of the region and for the people that will inhabit those spaces once complete. I’m filled with pride being part of a team that creates something new where there once was a vacant place. But there’s another kind of pride entirely that comes from preserving a piece of our community’s history — to give it new life.www.oklahoman.com