To raise awareness and decrease stigma around all mental-health conditions, Yolo County residents are taking to the streets — with sidewalk chalk. The third weekend in May is the annual NAMI Walks, part of the annual Mental Health Awareness Month in May, an event where thousands of people gather to raise awareness of mental health and work to eliminate stigma around mental health conditions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAMI Walks has pivoted to small, virtual events. Newly titled, NAMI Walks Your Way now has thousands of participants fanning out over California and the Country to promote the same values as NAMI Walks. As of Sunday, May 16, over 20,000 people were raising money across the country.