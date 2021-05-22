newsbreak-logo
Appeal for toddler in need of urgent bone marrow transplant reaches £10,000 target

By Lisa O'Brien
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn appeal to raise £10,000 to help a Shropshire toddler with a life-limiting disease find a bone marrow donor has smashed its target. In March, nineteen-month-old Gunner Lewis-Vale was diagnosed with a rare mucopolysaccharide disease, MPS Type 1 Hurler, which means his body cannot convert sugar into necessary protein in the body.

