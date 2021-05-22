Tom Clyde: Fence-a-palooza
It feels like spring hit early this year. For some reason, I’m still behind on all kinds of work getting the ranch set up for the season. Conditions are already August dry, with clouds of dust behind every vehicle on one of the farm roads. It ought to be muddy. People up and down the valley are irrigating like there’s no tomorrow. There might not be any water tomorrow, but I’m having a hard time getting excited about firing up the big sprinkler system when I know it will freeze again before we are really into summer. Snow on Memorial Day is sort of a tradition around here.www.parkrecord.com