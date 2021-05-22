Don’t lose your pics: These USB sticks can back up photos on your phone

Taking stunning, professional-standard photographs that'll rack up the Instagram likes isn't just for the realm of wealthy photographers with the best dSLRs. Today's superphones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Galaxy S21 Ultra or other great Android phones can take awesome images that'll rival many proper cameras. Or perhaps you're using an older phone and want to squeeze everything you can out of your pictures while you debate whether or not to upgrade. Regardless of the phone you have, CNET has been busy testing every feature of today's phone cameras, and we've put together a whole range of how-to guides and tutorials that will take you through everything you need to start taking incredible images using just your phone.