Najee Harris is Already Making Major Impacts in His Community

By krankin
Tide 100.9 FM
Tide 100.9 FM
 5 days ago
Former University of Alabama running back Najee Harris made a guest appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Friday. Guest host Rob Lowe spoke with Harris about his excitement to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and how he already has and future plans to give back to the underprivileged communities around him.

Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

