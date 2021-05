Grand Prairie, TX (May 17, 2021) Bass tournaments are a fast-paced environment where seconds count. Each cast can produce the winning fish, and pros know they need to maximize their time on the water if they want to be on the podium. Seth Feider, one of the most recognizable anglers on the Bassmaster Elite Tour, looks to Plano® to give him the EDGE™ he needs to finish in the winner’s circle.