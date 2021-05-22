How to grow bamboo: expert tips on adding natural screening to your plot

While few things beat the rush of a wardrobe refresh, once your new clothes are in need of a wash, spotting the words “dry clean only” can create an instant sinking feeling. From silk blouses to suits, it can be nearly impossible to get beloved pieces to the cleaners on a good day, let alone if you're running between obligations or spending long days working from home. So upon spilling something on your favorite dry-clean-only sweater, you suddenly find yourself with a big dilemma. Is it ruined forever? Do we cross our fingers and throw it in the washer? Or, should we try our hand at dry cleaning at home?