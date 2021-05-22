How to grow bamboo: expert tips on adding natural screening to your plot
Once you’ve learned how to grow bamboo it will become a firm favourite. It adds a modern design touch to your garden style, the canes forming an airy green screen that shifts and ripples in the breeze to add movement to your planting. It’s practical as well as looking good, as it can be used to enhance boundaries and add privacy. Most will grow to around 4 meters but some varieties grow as tall as 6 meters. As well as helping to relax you, the soothing rustle of the foliage can also help to screen traffic noises.www.gardeningetc.com