Mankato, MN

Mankato man injured in bicycle crash

By newsknuj
knuj.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mankato man was injured Friday evening when he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle. 64-year-old Jeffrey Miller, was biking east on 206th Street when he collided at an intersection with a Chevrolet Spark traveling north on Highway 22 around 7 p.m., according to the State Patrol. Miller was taken to Mankato Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Chevrolet driver, 75-year-old Daniel Burt, of Mankato, was not injured in the accident.

