A Snake Eyes movie was my dream as a wide-eyed 8 year old. It simply didn’t get cooler then that, no words, no look, just ass-kicking ninja action. Well, my dream is fulfilled and already I’m iffy. Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins, which hits theaters on July 23rd is capitalizing on the Joes greatest hero but I have to wonder if they learned anything about the character before making the movie. Snake NEVER unmasks….ever. It’s literally part of his core character. Now, I get it, you don’t cast Henry Golding and NOT let people see his Hollywood handsome face, but why cast him then? You make think I’m going overboard but Hollywood doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to movies featuring a masked character, who then takes off his mask….Judge Dredd anyone?