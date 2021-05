Look, if there’s an opening to make a Cinderella reference, I’m gonna take it. Just deal with it, and let me have what little I can get. While the NHL playoffs technically returned on Saturday, Sunday was the true launch (along with a still regular-season game between Calgary and Vancouver that existed more as an art installation than anything else). Any hockey fan will tell you that the NHL playoffs are about mainlining adrenochrome as one game goes haywire, and then having about five minutes of recovery before the next one starts. It’s supposed to be an all-night affair, and all day on weekends. There’s supposed to be no let-up. And did Sunday deliver.