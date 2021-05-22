Weekend Poll: How Concerned Are You About Gas Prices?

We’re driving more than we were able to do last year. Gas prices are creeping upward and thoughts return to saving fuel. I received an email advertising a gizmo that claims to make a revolutionary change in the way my car operates. Or rather someone else’s car. My 1991 Chevy is absolutely set in its habits. Plugged into the OBD port of a modern car, which is its electronic information window, the device promises to alter the fuel injection characteristics going to the engine. Great gasoline savings await the lucky user. Price as advertised was $40, but I saw identical devices online for as little as 5 bucks. Shouldn’t we be skeptical immediately? Car manufacturers are under government pressure to produce highly fuel-efficient cars with minimal emissions. Did you notice that on a new vehicle, the original set of tires is rarely as good as the second set you pick yourself? That’s because manufacturers choose low rolling resistance for fuel economy, while most of us prefer improved road grip.