Weekend Poll: How Concerned Are You About Gas Prices?

By Doug Randall
KGAB AM 650
 3 days ago
2021 has seen a steady increase in gas prices. The American Automobile Association says gas prices in both Wyoming and across the country are now averaging over $3 per gallon. That is the first time the national average has topped that level since late 2014. Is this a big problem,...

