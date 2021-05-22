newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Today marks the 20th anniversary of “Lucero”

By John Timmons
wfpk.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article20 years ago today, one of our favorite bands from Memphis, Tennessee, Lucero released their self-titled second album. The record includes some of our favorite tracks including “My Best Girl”, “Raising Hell”, “Drink ‘Til We’re Gone” & “All Sewn Up.” Check out the full album:. :. Ready for more great...

wfpk.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfpk#Bands#Today#Raising Hell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwfpk.org

Train’s Pat Monahan on the 20th Anniversary of Drops of Jupiter

Train’s Pat Monahan heads back in time with Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Drops of Jupiter. Monahan details overcoming expectations and doubt from the industry to deliver one of the biggest songs of the era while dealing with the tragedy of losing his mother. The frontman also talks about what it was like to release an album during 9/11 and the similarities of being an artist during the pandemic, as well as the critical scrutiny he’s gotten about his lyrics.
Sheboygan, WIwxerfm.com

WEILL CENTER’S 20th ANNIVERSARY SEASON ANNOUNCED

Those who are starved for live entertainment should be looking forward to a feast, as Sheboygan’s Stefanie Weill Center has big plans for its 20th Anniversary Season. Weill Center Executive Director Katy Glodosky said on Monday that they hope to welcome some 45,000 patrons with a lineup of events like never before.
Musiczapgossip.com

Muse releasing Origin Of Symmetry remix album to celebrate 20th anniversary

Muse are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ by releasing a remix LP. The British rock band are marking the landmark date for their acclaimed second album by bringing out the collection which includes a new version of ‘Citizen Erased’. The remix album will drop on...
Musicwcsx.com

Metallica Tease ‘Black Album’ 30th Anniversary Reissue

Metallica might have some big plans in store for the 30th anniversary of their landmark self-titled album affectionately known as “The Black Album.”. Eagle-eyed fans and media alike noticed that the band shared a performance video of “Wherever I May Roam” for “Flashback Friday”/#FBF. The video was from a 1992 show in San Diego, and in its caption was the hashtag “#BlackAlbum2021?”
Musiccelebmix.com

Sugababes Announce Details of ‘One Touch’ 20th Anniversary Re-Release!

00’s pop legends the Sugababes have today (May 11th) delighted fans with the announcement they are to reissue their iconic debut album One Touch to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The remastered LP will feature rarities, along with brand new remixes of classic tracks from the likes of MNEK, Blood Orange...
MusicJanesville Gazette

Album reviews: Tony Joe White, Mdou Moctar, Van Morrison

(Easy Eye Sound, *** 1/2) "Polk Salad Annie" by Elvis, "Rainy Night in Georgia" by Brook Benton, "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner — Tony Joe White is probably best-known through others' versions of his songs. But the Louisiana-born "Swamp Fox," who died at 75 in 2018, was a mesmerizing performer in his own right.
MusicPopMatters

Unrequited Desire: 10 Underrated Bob Dylan Albums

Born on 24 May 1941, Bob Dylan has released more than three dozen studio albums over the last 60 years or so; naturally, that includes plenty of stunning records, a few duds, and some that are, shall we say, “fair”. That’s far from surprising—after all, nobody bats a thousand—especially since Dylan enjoys foisting head-scratching stylistic left turns on unsuspecting fans. While his discography contains plenty of justly praised masterpieces, several of his collections have failed to gain the respect they deserve. With that in mind—and in celebration of his 80th trip around the sun—we’ve compiled this list of ten Dylan albums that aren’t necessarily fantastic or horrible. They’re just underrated.
Celebritiesannemargaretdaniel.com

Salute Him: Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan

On May 24, 1941, Robert Allen Zimmerman was born in St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota. World War II continued outside the United States of America, with the Battle of the Denmark Strait beginning on that day. At home, much of America was more concerned with Joe Louis having retained his world heavyweight boxing title the night before. That would change when little Bobby was just over six months old, and Japan attacked the naval base at Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii. When the brash and confident twenty-year-old singer-songwriter who had renamed himself Bob Dylan wrote the lines above, was he only talking about a soldier wounded in very early action in 1941 while “fighting for Uncle Sam,” or was he thinking also of the explosion of his own arrival into this world? It’s Bob Dylan, and the answer is — always — going to be both.
Musicravallirepublic.com

Best Bob Dylan albums of all time

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was born 80 years ago on May 24, 1941. To celebrate, here's a list of the best Dylan albums of all time, according to data analyzed by Stacker from Best Ever Albums.
Celebritiescapradio.org

Happy 80th Birthday Robert Allen Zimmerman AKA Bob Dylan

BOB DYLAN: (Singing) Come gather round people, wherever you roam. OK, this very day, May 24, is the 80th birthday of Bob Dylan. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN'") DYLAN: (Singing) And accept it that soon you'll be drenched to the bone. If your time to you is...
MusicBrian Zahnd

Bob Dylan: A Tribute

That’s how it began. Early one morning when I was fifteen I woke to “Tangled Up In Blue” on the radio. At that time my music obsessions were rock bands like Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Blue Öyster Cult, ZZ Top; I wasn’t into singer-songwriter music — it wasn’t heavy enough for me. I was only vaguely aware of Bob Dylan; I knew “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Lay Lady Lay.” That was about it. But as I listened to the song in a half-dream state I was mesmerized by the meter and effortless rhymes of Dylan’s poetry.
Musicgratefulweb.com

David Ferguson To Release 'Nashville No More'

David Ferguson’s name comes up quite frequently when one starts to dig into who’s behind Nashville’s most revered recordings of the last 40 years. A Grammy Award-winning recording engineer, studio owner, video game soundtrack composer, and collaborator with the likes of Johnny Cash, John Prine, and Sturgill Simpson, there’s one thing Ferguson has never been called up until now; a recording artist. That’s all about to change with his upcoming, star-studded release on Fat Possum Records, Nashville No More. Out September 3rd, Nashville No More finds Ferguson—better known around town as “Fergie”—exiting the control room and entering the spotlight with a self-produced, ten-song collection that will erase any doubt about his lack of history as the name on the marquee. This is no greenhorn debut album, but a long-marinated and much-awaited reveal of a warm and familiar voice of a generation. Today, fans were treated to the first track from Nashville No More, the sweet fiddle and steel waltz of “Knocking Around Nashville.” The Pat McLaughlin-penned song has swirled around in Ferguson’s mind for a couple of decades now. “I’ve known this song since I recorded the first demo on it in the mid-90s,” he says. After his famed studio The Butcher Shoppe closed in 2020 when the entire property was sold, the weight of the song grew in Ferguson. “It just seems to become more relevant with every day that passes.” Fans can hear “Knocking Around Nashville” now at this link and can pre-order or pre-save Nashville No More ahead of its September 3rd release right here.
Musicckua.com

In Profile: ‘Definitely Dylan’s’ Laura Tenschert

In honour of Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday, Alberta Morning featured a conversation with broadcaster Laura Tenschert, who brings a fresh, modern feminist perspective in her exploration of Dylan’s work through her show and podcast Definitely Dylan. Laura is also a board member at the Institute of Bob Dylan Studies at...
Musiccowboysindians.com

Charlie Daniels Did It Bob Dylan Style

To celebrate Dylan’s 80th birthday, we look back at Daniels’ tribute to the artist he credits for an early career boost. Back in 2014, country music icon Charlie Daniels tipped his Stetson to another legendary artist, Bob Dylan, by recording Off the Grid — Doin’ It Dylan, a well-received and irresistibly entertaining album featuring The Charlie Daniels Band’s unique takes on ten Dylan-penned songs. To celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, we’ve gone back in our archives to retrieve some highlights from the conversation we had with Daniels shortly before the album’s release.
Tulsa, OKckua.com

Interview: Bob Dylan Center Curator Michael Chaiken

Earlier this month, we learned that the Bob Dylan Centre would open in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 10, 2022, and showcase the official, and ever growing Bob Dylan Archive to the world. An official release suggested it would “house and exhibit more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures created and owned...
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Unearthed, Vol. 16 :: Abandoned Love (Bob Dylan)

As you probably know, Bob Dylan turns 80 years old today — and the internet is abuzz with countless think pieces about the songwriter’s importance. They’re trying to figure Bob Dylan out. Good luck with that. “I’d like to interview people who died leaving a great unsolved mess behind, who left people for ages to do nothing but speculate,” Bob once told an interviewer. And even as more pieces of the puzzle are filled in — the opening of the Tulsa Archive next year will provide even more data — Dylan will likely leave a great unsolved mess behind.
Duluth, MNklcc.org

Celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th Birthday With 80 Cover Songs

Eighty years ago, in Duluth, Minn., a baby named Robert Allen Zimmerman was born. He'd grow up to become one of the greatest songwriters of all time. You know him now as Bob Dylan. To celebrate his 80th birthday, we've compiled an entire show's worth of Dylan songs, as performed by artists who love him.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

5 Star Stories: Bobby O’Jay, king of Memphis radio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - He’s the king of Memphis radio, the one and only Bobby O’Jay. The trailblazer’s voice and personality have helped make up the fabric of the Bluff City for decades as part of the historic legacy of the Mid-South’s first African American radio station, WDIA. As one...