Former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman has told The Oakland Press that he had no involvement in last year's 30th-anniversary celebrations for the Grammy Award-nominated "Rust In Peace", Friedman's first album with the band. "I don't really follow those things," he said. "I'm more interested in the future rather than celebrating something that's been celebrated in the past. Of course I'm extremely proud of the legacy of anything, and if anybody likes it, that's great. I'm the biggest fan of the band out there. I just try to make music I enjoy and hopefully other people enjoy. You don't have control over what people are going to pick up on, but if you like it you can hope somebody else will, too."