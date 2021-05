It's hard to work out what we were meant to feel for Colin Zabel. The prodigy detective who didn't actually solve the case he was famous for; the love interest of Mare who was weird with her after a drink and lived with his mother. This lack of clarity made him a more interesting character, but unfortunately, as we learn at the opening of this week's episode, he's now dead. We knew his days were numbered after that kiss. Mare, however, is very much alive, and comes to be surrounded by her family. Even Frank seems to hate her marginally less after being shot.