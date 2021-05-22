[New Movie] "Three Families Under the Same Roof 3"

Somewhere between the abysmal wreck that was Fashion King and today, Yuri learned to act. And not just learned, but damn near excelled at. She is as regal, composed, nuanced, and natural as I can ask of any young actress playing the role of the widowed princess in MBN drama Bossom: Stealing Fate. She stands out even among every single other amazing actor and actress in the drama, totally unreal and wonderful to see. She holds her own against Jung Il Woo, Shin Hyun Soo, Kim Tae Woo, Shin Dong Mi, and Song Seon Mi, and I point this out because her character is the heart and soul of this drama. We want her to find happiness, and of course it will be with redeemed Ba Woo and his precocious son Cha Dol. And we hurt that her first love Dae Yeob turned into her brother-in-law and could never turn against his family even now. This drama feels both small (we spend time with the daily stuff) and big (politics, undercurrent of rebellion, wrongfully accused traitor family) but interweaved so flawlessly. The ratings are sky high for an MBN drama, with the highest so far surpassing 7% and well deserved. It’s midway through airing so if you’re a fan and have the patience for a slow burn traditional sageuk this one shouldn’t be missed.