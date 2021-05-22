newsbreak-logo
[New Movie] "Three Families Under the Same Roof 3"

HanCinema
 4 days ago

Korean movie "Three Families Under the Same Roof 3" added to HanCinema database. "Three Families Under the Same Roof 3" (2020) With Gil Dong, Im Cho-hee, Park Do-jin, Ji Ah, Eun Hyuk, Han Ga-in-I,... Synopsis. Three men and three women live in one house and live like a family. They...

www.hancinema.net
#Korean Movie#Girlfriends#Synopsis#Hancinema Database#Han Ga In I#Men#Rent#Private Lives#Im Cho Hee#Women#Release Date
Soompi

Watch: Kim Eui Sung, Cha Ji Yeon, And Pyo Ye Jin Get Fierce For Thrilling Action Scenes On Set Of "Taxi Driver"

SBS’s “Taxi Driver” released a new behind-the-scenes video!. “Taxi Driver” is about a mysterious taxi service that takes revenge on behalf of clients who cannot get justice from the law. Lee Je Hoon stars as Kim Do Gi, a former special forces officer who works for the service, while Esom co-stars as Kang Ha Na, a prosecutor who becomes suspicious of his activities.
Soompi

Jang Nara Feels Empty As She Moves Her Exorcism Equipment Out Of Sight In "Sell Your Haunted House"

New stills have been released for KBS 2TV’s “Sell Your Haunted House”!. The drama is about a real estate agent and a con artist who team up to exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Real Estate. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who pretends to believe in ghosts to make a living.
Beauty & Fashionkoalasplayground.com

MBN Sageuk Bossam: Stealing Fate Keeps Stealing My Heart as Ratings Gets Past 7% Midway Through Airing

Somewhere between the abysmal wreck that was Fashion King and today, Yuri learned to act. And not just learned, but damn near excelled at. She is as regal, composed, nuanced, and natural as I can ask of any young actress playing the role of the widowed princess in MBN drama Bossom: Stealing Fate. She stands out even among every single other amazing actor and actress in the drama, totally unreal and wonderful to see. She holds her own against Jung Il Woo, Shin Hyun Soo, Kim Tae Woo, Shin Dong Mi, and Song Seon Mi, and I point this out because her character is the heart and soul of this drama. We want her to find happiness, and of course it will be with redeemed Ba Woo and his precocious son Cha Dol. And we hurt that her first love Dae Yeob turned into her brother-in-law and could never turn against his family even now. This drama feels both small (we spend time with the daily stuff) and big (politics, undercurrent of rebellion, wrongfully accused traitor family) but interweaved so flawlessly. The ratings are sky high for an MBN drama, with the highest so far surpassing 7% and well deserved. It’s midway through airing so if you’re a fan and have the patience for a slow burn traditional sageuk this one shouldn’t be missed.
Soompi

"Doom At Your Service," Park Bo Young, And Seo In Guk Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Lists For 2nd Consecutive Week

TvN’s “Doom at Your Service” continues to dominate the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!. For the second consecutive week, “Doom at Your Service” topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.
Movies/Film

'The Killing of Two Lovers' Director Robert Machoian on Making One of the Year's Most Intense Movies [Interview]

After years of making features (God Bless the Child, When She Runs) with his directing partner Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck, Robert Machoian finally decided the time had come to branch out on his own as a writer/director with his debut solo feature The Killing of Two Lovers. The film stars Clayne Crawford as David, a man living in small-town Utah, trying desperately to keep his large family (one teenage girl played by Avery Pizzuto, and three younger boys portrayed by Machoian’s three real-life sons) together during what is meant to be a temporary separation from wife Nikki (Sepideh Moafi). While they have agreed its okay to see other people during this difficult time, David is shocked when Nikki begins a relationship with Derek (Chris Coy), to the point where the film opens with the startling, silent image of David standing over the sleeping couple in bed with a gun in his hand.
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Family guide to new movie releases

Rated PG for language and thematic elements. What it’s about: The incredible true story of a group of Welsh villagers who come together to breed a champion racehorse. The kid attractor factor: For horse girls and animal lovers, this will definitely appeal. Good lessons/bad lessons: Life is better, together, with...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Midnight Sons Movie Will Reportedly Tease [SPOILERS]

Mephisto hasn’t even made his presence felt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the character has already become something of a running joke among fans given the sheer volume of wild theories and speculation making the rounds during WandaVision‘s nine-episode run that he was hiding in plain sight and would be revealed as the real villain all along.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

"The Perfect Candidate" – It's relative [MOVIE REVIEW]

“The Perfect Candidate,” written by Haifaa Al Mansour and Brad Niemann and directed by Mansour, is a film with as many ambitions as the lead character. This German/Saudi Arabian co-production was primarily filmed in Saudi Arabia, in itself a major accomplishment. That the director is a Saudi woman making her second film in that country is even more extraordinary. In many ways this is Mansour’s love song to her native land and the remarkable changes that have occurred in recent years. That there is so far yet to go from a woman’s rights standpoint is not the point. A few years ago, none of the events in this film would have been possible, beginning with the opening scene of the lead character, a female doctor driving a car to work.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

"There Is No Evil" – If everything is evil [MOVIE REVIEW]

“There is No Evil,” is a profound and uncomfortable exploration of the blurry lines between personal morality and right and wrong, by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasulof. It is almost impossible to summarize each distinct chapter without revealing an important story point acting as a spoiler. Rasulof, who has, himself, been jailed by the Iranian regime for running afoul of the censors in his long career as a director/writer, turns that mirror on his viewers.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

"Spring Blossom" – Blooming [MOVIE REVIEW]

A surprising new talent has suddenly appeared. Like Venus emerging from the sea, Suzanne Lindon, age 20, has jumped to the front of the line with her first film, “Spring Blossom” which she wrote, directed, and starred in. It’s not that the film is flawless or will enter the canon of storytelling but this very young woman has taken the “coming of age” trope and found a new, and interesting angle.
Worldallkpop.com

Kim Jae Hwan surprises fans with MV teaser for new single 'Burned All Black'

Kim Jae Hwan has a surprise new single coming for fans!. On May 24 KST, a music video teaser for his new song "Burned All Black" was released. The short clip plays out like a romantic drama, showing a man missing the woman he loves as Kim Jae Hwan's powerful voice is heard singing a portion of the upcoming ballad. "Burned All Black" was written by Park Geun Tae and Choi Gap Won, who have previously worked on singles like Suzy and Baekhyun's "Dreams" and IU's "Marshmallow."
TV Seriesgeeksaresexy.net

New WONDER YEARS "Remake" Gets a Teaser Trailer [Video]

The new Wonder Years is more of a spinoff rather than a reboot: New time period and a different family!. From Executive Producers Saladin Patterson, Fred Savage, and Lee Daniels comes the next great coming of age story. #TheWonderYears is coming to ABC. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date...
TV Serieskoalasplayground.com

Netflix Interviews Song Joong Ki, PD and Screenwriter of Vincenzo Who Shares Lots of BTS Tidbits

Netflix is devoting a lot of promo time still to Vincenzo which is a great investment as streaming allows the drama to stay hot on the site for longer than the network airing period. It’s been a month since the drama wrapped but it was such a meaty work I remain curious for more tidbits. Song Joong Ki along with PD Kim Hee Won and screenwriter Park Jae Bum got together for an interview and gab session that was recently posted on Netflix. It was cute seeing how shy the PD and writer are, donning the girl and Inzaghi pigeon masks used in the scene where they revealed secrets on Babel and the corrupt law firm. A few tidbits stood out for me: when asked why there wasn’t more romance scenes, writer Park said that he was a middle aged man so it’s hard to write romance as all his love cells have died, lol; and he further shared that the inspiration for the Geumga Plaza residents came from the hit movie Kung Fu where all these martial arts experts were living in a rundown tenement.
TV Seriesdramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: Mad for Each Other, My Roommate Is a Gumiho

Genre: Rom-com Episode count: 13 (30 min. episodes) Reasons to watch: I haven’t been super impressed with KakaoTV’s recent web-drama-drama experiments, but after Mad for Each Other dropped some of the best (as in: loud and zany) promo material I’ve seen in a while, I was intrigued! This short drama is about two damaged souls, one a guy with anger management issues (Jung Woo) and the other a woman with anxiety and paranoia (Oh Yeon-seo). I love the wacky vibes the drama seems to be going for, but when our subject matter is social and emotional issues (and maybe even diagnosed mental illness), things can get sticky fast. We’ll have to see the way the drama handles it, but in the meantime, I’ll just let myself get a little bit excited for something colorful and different.
MoviesSoompi

Lee Seung Gi Talks About The Praise For His Acting In "Mouse" + Shares His Affection For The Cast

Lee Seung Gi participated in an interview about his recent drama “Mouse” soon after its final episode on May 19. In “Mouse,” Lee Seung Gi’s character, Jung Ba Reum, showed various sides such as an innocent and pure young man, a sharp and intelligent police detective, and a psychopathic predator with a cold and empty gaze. As the predator, it was the first time that Lee Seung Gi had played a villainous role since his debut as an actor.
TV & VideosSoompi

"My Roommate Is Gumiho" Shares Sneak Peek At Relationships Between Characters

TvN’s “My Roommate Is Gumiho” has released a character relationship chart ahead of its premiere!. Based on a popular webtoon, “My Roommate Is Gumiho” is a new romantic comedy about a 22-year-old college student named Lee Dam (played by Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who accidentally swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (played by Jang Ki Yong), who was close to achieving his goal of becoming human.