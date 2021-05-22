Diamond Adds Demand Check To Decide Which Graphic Novels To Reprint
Diamond Comic Distributors is adding a new service to its Final Order Cut-off Process, called "Demand Check" Here's how they describe it;. When publishers make decisions regarding additional printings of trade paperback collections and graphic novels, they must anticipate demand and project sales using backorder quantities for product and anecdotal requests they receive from retailers. Reprinting and storing books is costly, so they need accurate information when making these decisions.bleedingcool.com