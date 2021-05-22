newsbreak-logo
Najee Harris is Already Making Major Impacts in His Community

Former University of Alabama running back Najee Harris made a guest appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Friday. Guest host Rob Lowe spoke with Harris about his excitement to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and how he already has and future plans to give back to the underprivileged communities around him.

