Last week saw all three of the NASCAR national series celebrate throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. While the on-track paint schemes paid homage to drivers and cars of the stock car racing’s storied history, the big motorsports news from earlier in the week was all about the future. Last Wednesday, all three of the sport’s manufacturers officially unveiled their models for the new Next Gen Car which will make its debut in the NASCAR Cup Series starting with the Daytona 500 next year. Read on for a closer look at various pros and cons that the Next Gen Car can be expected to have on the racing.