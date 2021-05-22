newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Kentucky Kingdom Institutes ‘Chaperone Policy’

By Dave Spencer
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I enjoyed my childhood immensely. But when I think back to it, it occurs to me that it was on the infrequent, if not RARE, occasion that I did the kinds of things kids today seem to do all the time. For example, when I was young, I only saw...

my1053wjlt.com
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaperone#Disney Parks#Dalmatians#Kentuckykingdom Com#Church Trips#Theme Parks#I D#Policy#Church Leaders#Things Kids#Opryland#Theater#Park Guests#Proof#Example Year#Occasion#Time#Patron#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Disney
Related
wdrb.com

New policy at Kentucky Kingdom requires adults accompany all guests under 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids under 16 will no longer be allowed at Kentucky Kingdom without an adult. The park released a statement saying it is implementing a new chaperone policy, effective May 22, to ensure what it calls a "safe and wholesome experience." The policy says "all guests age...
Posted by
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Mask Mandate Ends June 11th; Businesses to Return to 100% Capacity

The old saying goes, "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step." Or something like that. I'd say the particular journey about which I'm speaking began the second week in March of 2020. It was a time of enormous uncertainty since, as a nation--or even a planet, we're not accustomed to being thrust into the great unknown...especially not to this degree.
Public HealthInside the Magic

Another Disney Park Will Not Require Vaccine Passports

At Disney theme parks throughout the world, Guests are required to wear masks, among other health and safety protocols, in order to keep Guests safe as the theme parks try to navigate this new pandemic-era world. With COVID-19 vaccination rates increasing and people wanting life to go “back to normal,” that has left many wondering — when will Disney Parks be “normal” again?
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration at Disney World Is Now Seating More Guests

So much has happened at Disney World recently and it can be hard to keep track of all the changes! But that’s why we’re here, to make sure you stay updated. So in case you missed it, you’ll no longer have to do a temperature check when entering the parks. You’ll also be able to walk around outside without a mask (with exceptions). Also, at least one ride has already removed its plexiglass, and we’re starting to see shows at Disney World seat more guests.
Journal & Topics

Animal Kingdoms Of Indiana

At a time in our nation’s history when folks are looking to get away from crowds and indoor confinement, it’s comforting to ponder the thought of connecting with the animal world on an escape to the country or the open spaces of a city zoo. Whether you’re interested in getting...
positivelyosceola.com

Baby Zebra born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A male Hartmann’s Mountain zebra foal was born May 17, 2021, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista. Guests riding Kilimanjaro Safaris got to see the miracle of birth and the magic of nature. The healthy foal was born on the savanna and was standing up and nuzzling with mom just moments following his birth.
Posted by
My 1053 WJLT

See Inside This Giant Potato That Is An Airbnb [Tri-State Travels]

Who doesn't love potatoes in any form? Fried, mashed, french fries, chips, a hotel...yes, there is a potato hotel that you can stay in that you have to see. I have done several posts about places in the region that you can stay in when you visit the area. So I decided to find a new, unique place to highlight each week in the region that you can visit. This new series will be called Tri-State Travels. This doesn't necessarily mean that all of these places are found here in the Tri-State, however, these are places that Tri-Staters might like to visit when they plan trips in these areas.
LifestylePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Offering Nice Deal for Nurses

The past year has tested everyone, but I have to think that our nurses have had the most to deal with. All of them have a chance of getting COVID-19 and plenty of other illnesses and taking it home to their families. I can't even imagine what the nurses in the COVID units have gone through. From the joy of seeing a patient recover to the ultimate sadness of being with a patient as they pass, only certain people are cut out for those up and down emotions.
Herald-Times

Wedding policy

Forms for wedding, engagement and anniversary announcements for publication in The Herald-Times are available at HeraldTimesOnline.com. Click on “Life” and select “Celebrations.” If the form does not work, which it may not with cellphones, please submit information about the celebration to features@heraldt.com. To mail an announcement, send it to: Features, The Herald-Times, 1900 S. Walnut St., Bloomington, IN 47401. Announcements will generally be published within two weeks of receipt. To send a photo, please email a jpg image of at least 200 dpi that’s large, like a sheet of paper (not the size of a postage stamp) as an attachment in an email.
WFMZ-TV Online

Dorney Park, Wildwater Kingdom ready to open for season

After a long awaited few months, Dorney Park is set to open its doors Saturday for the season. Just like many businesses during the pandemic, the amusement park took a hit last year, but is coming back stronger than before. There are some updated guidelines for the 2021 season. "You're...
Lifestylepiratesandprincesses.net

“Project Elephant” Rumored for Animal Kingdom: An Exclusive Reveal

Note the image above is for Animal Kingdom’s holiday overlay. We’re using this image as there are not any current concept art representations of the rumored project we’re revealing. About a month ago, I covered secret fireworks testing that was about to come to the Magic Kingdom. But after some...
Fox47News

Kingdom Life Church - 5/19/21

Coye Bouyer, Pastor, talks about their plans for the property they've purchased. For more information visit klifechurch.org or by calling (517) 882-4660. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select...
Travelmicechat.com

The Secrets of the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

If you’ve ever been to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you have seen the Tree of Life. It’s the symbol of the park— the centerpiece of Discovery Island and the park itself. But what do you know about it? With so much to see, we figured that we should take an in-depth look at this extraordinary icon. Grab some binoculars, and let’s get started!
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Virus rules relaxed in United Kingdom

LONDON – Drinks were raised and reunited friends hugged each other as thousands of U.K. pubs and restaurants opened Monday for indoor service for the first time since January. Theaters, leisure venues and museums were also reopening as part of the latest step in easing nationwide restrictions. The government also...
themeparktourist.com

What to Expect RIGHT NOW at Magic Kingdom (With Pandemic Policy Changes!)

It looks like we’re nearing the conclusion of a singular season for Disney parks, with major changes to park policies being announced quicker than most guests can keep track of. Over the past year, we’ve followed dramatic shifts at Walt Disney World following the closures of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve...