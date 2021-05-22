newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

AgweekTV Full Show: Cattle market woes, insurance coverage, burger battle, Ditterich Family Farm

By AgweekTV
AG Week
 4 days ago

FARM GROUPS UNITE TO GET ACTION ON THE BROKEN CATTLE MARKET. IT'S A WELCOME EXPANSION TO INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR SPECIALTY CROPS LIKE BUCKWHEAT. Michelle: It was the gridiron battle of the burgers here at the Sioux Falls Storm Hall of Fame Game. AND WE TAKE YOU TO A ROW CROP...

www.agweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Cattle Market#Beef Cattle#Poultry#Red Meat#Burger Battle#Ditterich Family Farm#Agweek Tv Farm#Transitioned#Congress#The Justice Department#Group#Packers#Doj#Farm State#Covid#South American#Usmef#Latin American#Usmca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
Agriculturethecounter.org

A schism in the beef sector: JBS has exited a major beef lobbying group

Ongoing tensions between cattle producers and meatpackers bubbled to the surface last week when JBS, the world’s largest meatpacker, exited the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), an industry lobby group that has shifted its tone on market consolidation, Politico reports. Throughout the pandemic, cattle prices have remained low even as meat prices have soared—a trend that suggests high profits for meatpackers while cattle farmers struggle to stay afloat. In the past, critics have accused NCBA of putting meatpackers’ interests over those of its producer members, but rising resentment among cattle farmers recently prompted the lobby group to join a call for greater industry transparency. Unsurprisingly, JBS exited stage left. “This shows that we are right—that one organization simply cannot represent the interests of both the cattle producer and the meat packer that buys cattle,” said Bill Bullard, CEO of an independent rancher group. “We’ve never understood how a producer group could have packers on their governing board.”
AgricultureSummit Daily News

Industry in crisis: As packers pocket beef profit, lobbying groups seek solutions

The growing disparity between boxed beef prices and cattle prices can officially be considered a crisis, said R-CALF USA past president Bryan Hanson. Escalating corn prices mean the cost of feeding cattle has increased significantly and cattle feeders who are already suffering severe losses due to the erratic fed cattle market will likely need to buy their inputs at a much lower price to stay in business, by offering less to cow/calf producers and yearling operators for their cattle, said R-CALF in an earlier statement.
Vergas, MNINFORUM

Ditterich Family Farm focuses on consumer meat needs

VERGAS, Minn. — Duwayne Ditterich considers himself a second-generation farmer once removed. Both sets of his grandparents farmed, but neither his parents nor any of his many aunts and uncles went into the business. “I’m the only cousin who farms, probably out of a hundred people,” he said. “So if...
AgricultureFort Worth Star-Telegram

Eat that burger! Beef is good for you, and cattle aren’t big cause of climate change

A growing chorus of Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes and environmental activists are blaming cattle for ruining the natural landscape and exacerbating climate change — and they’re urging people to stop eating hamburgers and steaks. These activists, while well-intentioned, are misinformed. As someone who’s studied cattle my entire scientific career, I...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Demand Strength Seen Across the Cattle Complex

Thus far in 2017, a larger portion of U.S. winter wheat area was under moderate or more intense drought conditions than in 2016. Along with lower prices for wheat, the situation likely provides an option for producers to graze-out wheat pastures for backgrounding. To the extent that demand for calves to graze out these areas increases, prices of lighterweight calves may find support. However, the timing of movement of these calves off pasture and into feedlots will likely impact both the level of placements and the price of heavier-weight calves in the coming months.
Congress & CourtsPantagraph

Phil-Borgic: Disaster looms for pork producers

Court Ruling Will Concentrate Market Power in Pork Sector. The past few years have been incredibly difficult for hog farmers like me. After more than two years of trade retaliation that limited our ability to compete effectively around the globe, the COVID pandemic unleashed unprecedented challenges for the entire food supply chain.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Packers Hit Cash Cattle Market Looking for Eager Sellers

The hog market ran through Tuesday’s closed with ambition and excitement as the markets caught another gust of support. The lean hog market had another stellar day with slaughter levels scaling higher, pork cutouts closing higher and the board supporting the market’s fundamental movement. But the same, sadly, can’t be said for the live cattle market — boxed beef prices continue to rally, but packers continue to hold the cash market at steady levels.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Lighter weight feeders saw good demand this week, while heavier weight feeders sold on moderate demand. Year-to-date Auction receipts on this report are around 350K more than a year ago as some auctions are already on two-week schedules prior to the Memorial Day holiday. The total receipts this week are around 32K larger than last week, with most of that coming from video and internet sales.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Cattle Market Restructuring: The Squeaky Wheel Is Being Heard

The cattle market has been long overdue for some restructuring and, believe it or not, I think the squeaky wheel is finally being heard. I don't want to put the cart before the horse, but it seems like government officials, industry leaders and the nation's largest cattlemen associations are finally hearing the pleas from the countryside.
AgricultureTifton Gazette

USDA rolls out $4B in relief for Black farmers

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin doling out $4 billion in payments to farmers of color as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package. The provision in the federal package, championed by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is aimed at combatting what many say is decades of loan discrimination against Black farmers by the USDA. The Farm Service Agency expects payments to begin trickling down to about 16,000 farmers as early as June.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

May Report Shows U.S. Cattle on Feed Up 5 Percent

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released their May Cattle on Feed Report, and the new numbers show the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on May 1, 2021. The inventory was 5 percent above May 1, 2020 and is the second highest May 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. But according to a story from Gary Crawford, there’s some deceptively high numbers in the new report concerning April cattle feedlot activity.
Agricultureruralradio.com

JBS Exits NCBA

JBS has left the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association as the group is taking a closer look at market consolidation. NCBA, along with other livestock and general farm organizations, met recently to discuss livestock market concerns. And lawmakers have requested the Department of Justice continue, and provide an update on, its cattle market investigation.
Agriculturefarms.com

Benefits of Wheat in Corn Soybean Crop Rotations

The United States grows a lot of corn and soybeans. Some researchers think it’s a good idea to add wheat into that mix. A new study shows including winter wheat once every 4 years in rotations with corn and soybean can have many benefits. The research was recently published in Agronomy Journal.
Rushmore, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Thiers complete a decade of cattle farm expansion

RUSHMORE — R&R Thier Feedlots is growing the fourth generation of cattle producers all while going through a major expansion project on land west of Rushmore. Owners Ryan Thier and his dad, Richard — the R&R in the farm’s name — have pen space today for up to 15,000 head of cattle after significant expansion efforts in the past decade.
AgricultureAG Week

Cattle market continues search for a market fix

Cattle producers have significantly struggled over the last few years. In 2019, a fire at the Tyson beef plant in Holcomb, Kan., created significant market disruptions. In 2020, COVID-19 related plant closures led to additional supply chain disruptions and processing capacity shortfalls across the country. Department of Justice investigations into both incidents have not produced any results. Meanwhile, the industry is again facing a major disconnect between the record profits meat packers are making as a result of high boxed beef prices and the losses cattle producers are facing in the country with low cash prices. It appears plant labor shortfalls remain an issue.
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

JBS Exits NCBA As Group Looks at Market Consolidation

JBS has left the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association as the group is taking a closer look at market consolidation. NCBA, along with other livestock and general farm organizations, met recently to discuss livestock market concerns. Lawmakers have requested the Department of Justice continue, and provide an update on, its cattle market investigation.
Phoenix, AZagnetwest.com

Farm Groups Gather to Discuss Cattle Market Concerns

An array of agricultural groups met in Phoenix, Arizona last week to go over challenges facing the U.S. cattle market. The meeting was held at the request of the Livestock Marketing Association. Leaders of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, American Farm Bureau Federation, United States Cattlemen’s Association, National Farmers Union (NFU), and R-CALF USA participated in the discussion. The six organizations have agreed to work collaboratively to address concerns within the cattle marketplace.
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Seaboard fails to delay US hog slaughter limits

As the first US pork company to invest in machinery to run slaughter line speeds faster under the rule, Seaboard stands to lose from the decision. Ericksen ruled on 20 May that Seaboard's attempt to intervene in the case came too late, though. The company, owned by Seaboard Corp, declined to comment.