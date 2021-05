Sports Participated In: Cross Country and Swimming. Knowing I have been recognized for my dedication and discipline in both school and athletics is one of my greatest successes. Being nominated for Scholar-Athlete of the Year gives me an immense sense of pride and a feeling of accomplishment. I have put in hard work bettering my GPA and working towards time improvements in both swimming and cross country. With the help from teachers and Coaches along the way, they helped shape me into the dedicated and driven leader I am today. Putting in the work and people noticing makes me very happy, especially when I earned enough respect to be nominated for a spot as rewarding and unique as Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Thank you so much for the opportunity and the nomination.