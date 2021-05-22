newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vergas, MN

Ditterich Family Farm focuses on consumer meat needs

By Katie Pinke
AG Week
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERGAS, Minn. — Duwayne Ditterich considers himself a second-generation farmer once removed. Both sets of his grandparents farmed, but neither his parents nor any of his many aunts and uncles went into the business. “I’m the only cousin who farms, probably out of a hundred people,” he said. “So if...

www.agweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perham, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Vergas, MN
City
Pelican Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Maplewood, MN
City
Angus Township, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Advertising#Meat Products#Organic Products#Beef Cattle#Organic Growth#Ditteriches#Angus Limousin Cross#The Ditterich Family Farm#Blackboard Restaurant#Farming#Cooked Products#Free Choice Hay#Row Crops#Row Crop Prices#Customers#For Rent#Population#Duwayne Figures#Minn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota Statekfgo.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Minnesota Statemyklgr.com

NASS Releases Latest MN Chemical Use Report

The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) Agricultural Chemical Use Program is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s official source of statistics about on-farm and post-harvest fertilizer and pesticide use and pest management practices. In the fall of 2020, NASS collected data for the 2020 crop year, the one-year period beginning after...
Minnesota Statekfgo.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
knsiradio.com

Otter Tail County Showcased During Governor’s Fishing Opener

(KNSI) – Otter Tail County got to show off its rich assortment of lakes during the 73rd Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. The lakes were packed with anglers on a picture-perfect sunny day in Otter Tail County to start Minnesota’s walleye and Northern pike fishing season. 2021 Governor’s Fishing Opener Event...
Otter Tail County, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Governor Walz Kicks Off Fishing Opener in Otter Tail County

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz kicked off the Minnesota fishing opener today in Otter Tail County by casting a line this morning on Otter Tail Lake. “It was a beautiful morning here in Otter Tail County to get out on the water for the fishing opener,” said Governor Walz. “Fishing brings Minnesotans together, it brings tourism to our communities, and it puts a spotlight on the outdoor opportunities Minnesota has to offer. I’m grateful to our Otter Tail County hosts, especially my guide and lifelong fisherman, Eric Koep, for putting together an incredible event that officially kicked off summer in Minnesota.”
voiceofalexandria.com

Ox talks with the Governor about the Opener, Masks and More

(Otter Tail County) The 74th annual Governor's Fishing Opener takes place this weekend in Ottertail County. It is also a very busy weekend politically in the state of Minnesota with the new CDC guidelines impacting the mask mandate and the looming Session deadline on Monday, May 17th. Our Leighton Broadcasting...
Otter Tail County, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Fishing spotlight on our county

Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen perhaps summed it up best when describing the Governor’s Fishing Opener this weekend in Otter Tail County. “This weekend is a spotlight on Otter Tail County,” she said. “Even if the activities are different this year, in light of the recovery from COVID-19, Minnesotans can...
US News and World Report

Pick and Click: Minnesota Fishing Tournaments Go Virtual

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — With the opening of Minnesota's fishing season marked by the 73rd annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener on Otter Tail Lake, some aspects will look a lot like past years: Lots of media, visits by dignitaries and a chance for the local community to promote tourism. But...
Otter Tail County, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Urbank bait business in a frenzy leading up to walleye opener

During the Great Depression, a kid began digging and trapping bait and selling it next to Block Lake in Otter Tail County, not far from Urbank. That kid, Paul Koep, grew up, and in 1946, founded Urbank Bait, a business that supplies anglers with bait throughout Minnesota as well as in about a dozen states.