Bentonville, AR

Walmart outlines stages of back-to-office plan

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart Inc. said Friday said that starting in July, all of its offices will be able to accommodate up to half its workers who want to use them. Employees will have flexibility as to how much time they spend on campus, though, even as Walmart aims to bring most of them back in September.

