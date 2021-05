The Kilbourn Public Library, and other Columbia County libraries will host a free interactive virtual cook-along event at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17. Cook along, or just watch for new ideas. Huma Siddiqui of White Jasmine Spices will teach the steps to create karahi chicken. She will unravel the mystery behind cooking with spices and with a Pakistani flair. She is a cookbook author and the original founder of White Jasmine LLC. Based in Madison, White Jasmine offers classes in the area and formerly hosted a local television show “White Jasmine Everyday Cooking.”