Sex Crimes

‘That '70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson will stand trial on 3 counts of rape, judge rules

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Danny Masterson, a star of “That 70’s Show,” will stand trial on three counts of rape, a judge ruled on Friday. In an emotional pre-trial hearing, three women said that Masterson attacked them nearly 20 years ago. Masterson denies the charges, and his attorney says the sex was consensual.

www.today.com
