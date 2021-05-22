‘That '70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson will stand trial on 3 counts of rape, judge rules

One of Danny Masterson’s accusers delivered nearly six hours of tearful testimony on Tuesday, at a preliminary hearing to determine if a trial will be ordered against the actor and practicing Scientologist, the Los Angeles Times reports. Masterson was charged last June with raping three women by force or fear at the height of his fame in the early 2000s. He pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations. The woman who took the stand alleged that Masterson assaulted her at his Hollywood home in 2003. According to a “Page Six” report on her testimony, the accuser said she and Masterson were in the same social circles because of their involvement with the Church of Scientology. Through sobs, she recalled taking a drink from Masterson and feeling so sick that she could not open her eyes. She alleged that he carried her upstairs, where she vomited and was put in the shower. “When I came to, he was on top of me,” she said according to the “Page Six” report. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.” According to her testimony, the That ’70s Show actor then raped her, despite her attempts to resist, allegedly threatening her at one point with a gun from his nightstand. Masterson reportedly took notes throughout the hearing.