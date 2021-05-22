Jazz up the common breakfast with Citrus Cream Cheese Pancakes

Grilled cheese is one of my favorite foods to eat, I mean it’s just so classic. For me, it’s comfort food. I still have very fond memories of my dad making them for me as a kid. He would cut the sandwiches in 4 small squares, and I don’t know why…but I loved that. I plan to do the same with my kids one day. We never ate grilled cheese without some kind of soup. Even if it was store bought tomato, he would always spice it up a bit with some Italian seasoning, garlic, salt, and pepper! But you shouldn’t stop there, that grilled cheese needs a boost as well! What I like to do is use mayo or miracle whip instead of butter, then I like to use a fancy cheese. The last time I made it, I got some habanero cheddar…SO GOOD! It doesn’t have to be spicy, but I encourage you to spend a little but more on a fancy cheese! I also like to add a couple slices of some kind of deli meat, again…use what you like! Hope this helps jazz up the boring old grilled cheese!