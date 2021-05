The spring football season hasn’t been kind to first-year Albany football coach David Knight. The Hornets practiced for the first four days of the spring session with no helmets and no pads after helmets didn’t arrive in time for the start of spring drills after they were sent off to be reconditioned. Albany also missed time because of rainy weather last week before practicing inside on Tuesday of this week. Knight said Wednesday was the first time the team practiced with helmets and equipment outdoors this spring.