DAZN has won exclusive rights to broadcast the Women’s Champions League from next season, as Uefa launches a major revamp of the competition. The tournament will be shown live on the sports streaming service and it is understood matches will also be streamed free on DAZN’s YouTube channel for the next two years.The Women’s Champions League will adopt a new format next season with a 16-team group stage before knockout rounds, complete with its own new tournament anthem. As part of the revamp Uefa decided to centralise the sale of broadcast rights, having previously required the home club in each...