Body Keller Williams agents and associates, as a part of RED Day, planted flowers at the Ponca City Nursing Home and Rehab on May 13. RED Day is when associates, leadership members and agents of Keller Williams step away from their daily duties to renew, energize and donate within the communities they serve. This has been in practice since May 2009, and is held on the second Thursday in May. Sponsors for this event included Son Seeker Express, Lowe’s, Bower’s Trucking and Custom Mechanical Equipment. (Photo by Calley Lamar)