newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponca City, OK

Russell H. Manning

Ponca City News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell H. Manning, born on 23 Nov. 1941 to Ralph and Elizabeth (Russell) Manning in Ft. Worth, TX, died at his home in San Juan Capistrano, CA on Thursday, 20 May 2021. Russell went all twelve grades in Ponca City from Roosevelt Elementary to Junior and Senior High Schools, a member of the Class of 1959. He earned his degree in English Literature with a Teaching Certificate at Oklahoma State University. He married a fellow student there who also became a teacher and they relocated to Denver to teach in the Jefferson County School District. He later earned his Master’s Degree in Psychology at the University of Colorado/Denver and left teaching in 1984 to join the textbook publishing industry, first in sales and then as a consultant, conducting workshops for high school English teachers across the nation and conducting demonstration classrooms. After eight years and ample travel, he left that field to become a dealer in fine art in San Francisco. He retired in 2010 and moved to San Juan Capistrano. He had been in failing health in recent years and had been in hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister; an older brother survives.

www.poncacitynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ponca City, OK
Obituaries
City
Ponca City, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Oklahoma State University#Jefferson County#Oklahoma City University#Roosevelt Elementary#Field#Master#San Juan Capistrano#Hospice#English Literature#Teaching#Fine Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

Keller Williams agents and associates

Body Keller Williams agents and associates, as a part of RED Day, planted flowers at the Ponca City Nursing Home and Rehab on May 13. RED Day is when associates, leadership members and agents of Keller Williams step away from their daily duties to renew, energize and donate within the communities they serve. This has been in practice since May 2009, and is held on the second Thursday in May. Sponsors for this event included Son Seeker Express, Lowe’s, Bower’s Trucking and Custom Mechanical Equipment. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

MJ&H Fabrication in Ponca City and Pioneer Technology Center

Body MJ&H Fabrication in Ponca City and Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) teamed up once again for the Fourth Annual Weld for Work Competition last week. This competition aligns newly graduated Pioneer Tech welders with jobs available in their district. PTC students competed, in a two-day event, testing their welding ability and fabrication skills. MJ&H put together a unique welding skill challenge for the students. First place went to Koby Wilson, POHI; 2nd place was Damon Smith, POHI; 3rd place Jonathan Arteaga, Blackwell; 4th place Trey Reese, Woodland; 5th place Bryce Gilliland, POHI; and 6th place Brody Spencer, Woodland. MJ&H offered employment to the top three participants. Pictured from left to right Owen Smith with MJ&H; Jonathan Arteaga, Koby Wilson, Damon Smith, and Lane Fisher with MJ&H. For more information on Pioneer Technology Center visit pioneertech.edu.
Ponca City, OKponcapost.com

Hayes Joins PCPS Team

Kristi Hayes has been hired as the new Public Information Coordinator for Ponca City Public Schools. She will assume duties on May 26, 2021. Hayes first moved to Ponca City in 1996 when she was named Education Editor for The Ponca City News. During her time as Education Editor, she earned five consecutive Marshall Gregory Awards from the Oklahoma Education Association for Year-Round Excellence in Educating Reporting. She served in that role until she was promoted to Managing Editor of The Ponca City News in 2006.
Ponca City, OKponcapost.com

University Center CEO Adam Leaming resigning in June

Ponca City’s University Center announced on Facebook that after serving 8 years as UC CEO, Adam Leaming has announced his resignation effective June 30th, 2021 and has accepted a position with Ponca City Public Schools, pending PCPS board approval. The UC Board of Trustees will officially accept Leaming’s resignation in their June 3rd meeting in the UC board room. The UC board will also announce their steps and opening of the CEO position in the near future. A copy of Leaming’s letter can be read below.
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

Ponca City organizations unite to host Bat-man themed events

A weekend of Bat-man themed events and activities are planned from June 3 to June 5 by several organizations in Ponca City. This event is a collaboration with the intent to advertise Ponca City, as well as have many local culture and art organizations in town cooperate in one big project. The Bat-man theme was one that was well received by all the organizations during the pitch meeting. “[We]…
Kay County, OKPonca City News

Jockeys and Juleps event at the Marland Mansion

Body The 147th Kentucky Derby, the greatest two minutes in sports was Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Kentucky Derby inspired event, Jockeys and Juleps, was held inside/outside at the E.W. Marland Mansion with a beautiful afternoon of entertainment. The Jockeys and Juleps will be an annual fundraising event to provide...
Ponca City, OKponcapost.com

Ponca City High School Announces 2021 Prom Royalty

The 2021 Ponca City High School prom will be held Saturday, May 15th at Robson Field House. The Grand March will begin at 7:00 p.m. The theme of the 2021 Ponca City High School Prom is “Under the Stars”. The colors are blue and silver. In the case of inclement...
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

Humanity Hospice to hold Camp Comfort at Ponca City RecPlex

Body Humanity Hospice will be holding their annual Camp Comfort event this summer. The event will take place on Sat., June 26th and this wonderful experience will be held at the RecPlex this year. Camp Comfort will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day and children ages...
Ponca City, OKponcapost.com

Po-hi Senior Scholarship Celebration held Thursday

The Ponca City High School Senior Scholarship Celebration was held, Thursday, May 6, in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. Forty-nine seniors were presented with scholarships to support continued learning. In attendance were scholarship presenters and each senior’s special guests. The following scholarships were award to senior recipients: A.H. “Pete”...
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

Ponca City Local Lee Evans Joins RCB Bank Board of Directors

Body PONCA CITY, Okla. – RCB Bank is pleased to announce that Lee Evans of Evans & Associates will be joining the Bank as a board member. Evans is the President and CEO of Evans & Associates Enterprises, a construction company based out of Ponca City. “Lee has been an...
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

KYRA ALLISON

Body Pictured on page 1 — KYRA ALLISON, center, of Ponca City, runs in an event during Saturday’s Class 6A Regional Track meet at Sullins Stadium. This photo was provided by Larry Williams.
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

TWO PONCA

Body TWO PONCA City girls tennis players participated in the Class 6A State Tennis Tournament in Oklahoma City Friday. Haley Mills and Savannah Valgora participated in the No. 2 Doubles competition. At the event were, from left, Ponca City Boys Tennis Coach Brad Larimer, Savannah Valgora, Haley Mills and Girls Tennis Coach Larry Williams.
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

Four Ponca City tracksters qualify for state

Body Four members of the Ponca City Wildcat track team Saturday qualified for the Class 6A State Track Meet with their performances in the Regional meet held at Sullins Stadium. One Wildcat, Jaden Schneeberger, qualified in two events, the shot put and the discus. Others earning spots in the state...
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

Heroes in Education: Wendy Landes

Body Wendy Landes teaches Physical Science and Anatomy for Po-Hi, but she started with the district teaching PE at Trout Elementary. She also coaches for the district as the head cross country and high school girls golf coach, while also coaching freshman basketball team. Landes is from Jay, Oklahoma and...
Marland, OKponcapost.com

Lake Whitemarsh on the Marland Estate

Did you know that Lake Whitemarsh on the north border of the E.W. Marland Estate was planned and built long before the Marland Mansion was started? Marland has visions of a game refuge on the one half section of land north and east of the present day Pioneer Woman Statue site. The oil baron was planning a fairly modest hunting lodge and massive swimming pool near the crest of that hill, which is now Monument Avenue. As architects, designers and game preservations gathered offering suggestions for the land, it was discovered that the hill consisted of high quality limestone and apparently suggested as a great building material for the game lodge.
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

E.W. Marland Mansion & Marland’s Grand Home News

Did you know that Lake Whitemarsh on the north border of the E.W. Marland Estate was planned and built long before the Marland Mansion was started? Marland has visions of a game refuge on the one half section of land north and east of the present day Pioneer Woman Statue site. The oil baron was planning a fairly modest hunting lodge and massive swimming pool near the crest of that hill, which is now Monument Avenue. As architects, designers and game preservations gathered offering suggestions for the land, it was discovered that the hill consisted of high quality limestone and apparently suggested as a great building material for the game lodge.
Ponca City, OKponcacitynow.com

New Awnings at Local Food Bank

A team of volunteers recently partnered up to install fresh new outdoor awnings for the New Emergency Resource Agency-Food Resource Center, known locally as NERA, and located at 112 South 1st Street in downtown Ponca City. The sturdy all-weather shields were sourced, constructed, and mounted on the building’s exterior at...
Kay County, OKPonca City News

Kay County 4-H host an ATV Safety Day

Body Saturday May 1, 2021 Kay County 4-H hosted an ATV Safety Day. Liz Nicholson, Kay County 4-H Educator scheduled this event which took place at the Ponca City Ambucs Motocross Track. Kay County Farm Bureau sponsored the youth taking the training course. Members attending the event were Sami DeCosta, Evan Grossardt, Tirsah Miller, Billy Miller, Trenton Morton, Jesse Miller, and Kalli Gilbert.