Russell H. Manning, born on 23 Nov. 1941 to Ralph and Elizabeth (Russell) Manning in Ft. Worth, TX, died at his home in San Juan Capistrano, CA on Thursday, 20 May 2021. Russell went all twelve grades in Ponca City from Roosevelt Elementary to Junior and Senior High Schools, a member of the Class of 1959. He earned his degree in English Literature with a Teaching Certificate at Oklahoma State University. He married a fellow student there who also became a teacher and they relocated to Denver to teach in the Jefferson County School District. He later earned his Master’s Degree in Psychology at the University of Colorado/Denver and left teaching in 1984 to join the textbook publishing industry, first in sales and then as a consultant, conducting workshops for high school English teachers across the nation and conducting demonstration classrooms. After eight years and ample travel, he left that field to become a dealer in fine art in San Francisco. He retired in 2010 and moved to San Juan Capistrano. He had been in failing health in recent years and had been in hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister; an older brother survives.