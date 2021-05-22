newsbreak-logo
Lexington County, SC

County names new Public Information Officer

Lexington County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer TV news producer Jessica Imbimbo is Lexington County's new Public Information Officer. She is originally from Tampa, FL, but has called South Carolina home for almost 10 years. She lives with her tuxedo kitty Squirt in West Columbia. As a senior producer at WLTX News 19, she helped produce...

