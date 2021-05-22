It’s Official: Lime Skittles are Making a Comeback!

newsbreak-logo
After years of people begging for them to come back, the makers of Skittles are finally granting wishes and bringing back Lime Skittles. Back in 2013, Mars Wrigley had a bright idea to change up the flavor to the green Skittle from Lime to Green Apple. Needless to say, this decision was met with a lot of negative feedback. I'd be lying if I said that I like the Green Apple flavor more than the Lime. Ever since they made the switch, I always give the green and yellow Skittles away and eat the rest. Sorry, not sorry.

