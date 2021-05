“Do you know the muffin man, the muffin man, the muffin man …” starts the old nursery rhyme about a famous muffin baker in London. We do not know who he was and when he really lived, since the rhyme was first recorded in 1820 and muffins had been known long before that. Today they are a favorite breakfast food or snack and we usually think of them as a sweet treat. In Maine blueberry muffins are de rigeur, but other sweet flavors including chocolate chips abound.