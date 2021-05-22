newsbreak-logo
Soccer-Top-four finish would be turning-point for AC Milan, says Pioli

By Thomson Reuters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – AC Milan’s final game of the Serie A season against Atalanta on Sunday can mark a turning-point for the club as they look to end a long wait for Champions League qualification, manager Stefano Pioli said on Saturday. The seven-times European champions have not featured in Europe’s most...

