Soccer-Top-four finish would be turning-point for AC Milan, says Pioli

For weeks I wrote about how important it is to beat the smaller sides as we sprint towards the end of the season. Article after article focused on how crucial the matches against teams in mid-table obscurity or fighting for salvation would be for AC Milan. The Rossoneri then drew Udinese Calcio and UC Sampdoria, lost to SSC Napoli - not a small team, but a massive loss - US Sassuolo Calcio, and have now lost to SS Lazio. The match in Rome feels like a demise, not to be overly negative, but as a team, fanbase, and group, it feels like a culmination of something. The past sixteen months gave every Milanisti a mountain of victories and stories to get inspired and excited. However, without a change of form and fortune, Stefano Pioli’s side will miss the Champions League, and the manager will hold onto his reputation of inconsistency.